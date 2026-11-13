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How to Install Clip-In Hair Extensions for a Natural-Looking Finish
By Lydia Oladejo,7 days ago
Clip-in hair extensions offer an easy way to add length, volume, or a little extra drama without committing to a full change. Learning to style your hair with extensions starts with understanding how to install each piece securely, since proper placement can mean the difference between a seamless result and clips showing through your hair. Fortunately, the process is manageable at home once you know how to prepare your hair, section it correctly, and blend the added strands with your own.