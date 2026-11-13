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Early ACHIEVE Findings Move Z-Basivarsen Toward Phase 3 in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1
7 days ago
Laurie Gutmann, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology at Indiana University School of Medicine, discusses one-year pooled ACHIEVE data for z-basivarsen (DYNE-101), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide, in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). Zeleciment basivarsen (z-basivarsen; DYNE-101) is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide conjugated to a Fab that binds transferrin receptor...