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Eagle Scout Planting Projects Help Enhance the Leeds Pond Preserve
By Long Island Press,7 days ago
At the Science Museum of Long Island (SMLI) on Leeds Pond Preserve in Nassau County, ecological stewardship is central to the museum’s mission. Two local Scouts recently joined this mission, working to restore the native woods habitat to support local wildlife. Ryan Colello, a senior at Kellenberg Memorial High School and a member of Plandome Troop 71, and Joshua Lin, a junior at Manhasset High School and a member of Manhasset Troop 97, chose SMLI for their Eagle Scout projects, leading an effort to clear invasive non-native plants from the museum grounds and replace them with native species.