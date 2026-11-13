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Patoranking and Olamide Give Us a New Anthem, “Welcome To Lagos” +
By Collins Badewa,4 days ago
A week can move from records built around the restless energy of Lagos to intimate accounts of romantic disappointment, with a few unexpected collaborations occupying the space in between. That diversity is reflected in this week’s releases, including “Welcome To Lagos,” where Patoranking and Olamide draw on their respective musical relationships with the city, and “Na Money,” which sees DJ Tunez enlist Shoday for a track on his new project, “In Tunez We Trust Vol. 1.”