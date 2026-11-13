undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shea Lacey among Man Utd trio to shine in England U20s’ 6-1 win
4 days ago
It was a big win for England U20s against Czechia, with Manchester United starlet Shea Lacey scoring a brace. Shea Lacey is one of the most exciting Manchester United youngsters right now, on the cusp of breaking into the first team. The academy graduate has played 149 minutes for the senior side this season, which means he will be eager to get more opportunities under the next head coach.