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Film Review: Victorian Psycho blends sharp class satire and macabre humor in 1858 England
By Dolores Quintana,7 days ago
Maika Monroe, Thomasin McKenzie, and Jason Isaacs star in Zachary Wigon’s gripping new period horror film opening Friday. In a strange twist of fate, among the films being released on November 13, there are actually two movies that are set in the Victorian era that hit theaters this weekend. Has there ever been a coincidence like that before? I doubt it, but I would like to direct your attention to the other film, Victorian Psycho.