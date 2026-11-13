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TVA Board removes ‘interim’ tag from Skaggs as CEO, Tom Rice steps in president role
By Hannah Hageman,7 days ago
The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors has decided to go ahead and make it official, announcing that Mike Skaggs will continue to lead the TVA as its permanent CEO. Skaggs was chosen to be the President and CEO in the interim after Don Moul stepped down from that position in April. Skaggs had previously retired from the TVA in 2022, and says, “I came out of retirement back because I care deeply about TVA and TVA employees, and I’m excited to continue working together to serve the Valley region. We’ve made good progress in six months, tackling some key issues and areas to help us get back to the basics of our mission.”