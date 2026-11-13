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Volunteers to clear Palisades Turkey Trot route Saturday ahead of LAPD holiday tree deadline
By Carlos Reyes,7 days ago
Resilient Palisades and Council District 11 host a Nov. 14 cleanup at Bowdoin Garden, while LAPD Pacific Boosters close Christmas tree orders. Runners preparing for Thanksgiving morning will get a cleaner, safer course this weekend when Resilient Palisades and Los Angeles City Council District 11 host the Gobble Up the Litter Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 14.
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