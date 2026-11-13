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U.S. Producer Inflation Hits Four-Year High as Goods Prices Climb Despite Energy Relief
By John Carney,7 days ago
U.S. producer prices rose 6.5 percent in October from a year earlier, the largest annual increase since November 2022, as goods inflation accelerated despite a decline in energy prices. The Labor Department said Friday that its producer price index for final demand increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from September,...