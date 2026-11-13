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Tigers showing interest in LHP Shota Imanaga, per report
By Brandon Day,7 days ago
The Detroit Tigers have already made two moves to address the bullpen this offseason. They inked veteran right-hander Jacob Waguespack to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million after a solid showing in middle relief for the Tigers in 2026. They quickly proceeded to bigger fish, signing veteran setup man and closer RHP Emilio Pagán to a one-year, $11.5 million deal. Now it looks like they may pivot to starting pitching. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports from the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that the Tigers have shown interest in free agent southpaw, Shota Imanaga. The Tigers have rarely landed talent from Japan, but they’ve been making a more concerted effort in recent years, and are even scouting top prep Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda. The Tigers may not be the favorite to land him, but Imanága is an interesting idea to explore.