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Today* in Hawks*** Around Town – Fox at the Dry Cleaners!
By Prince Of Petworth,7 days ago
Absolutely love this shot. Thanks to Wesley for sharing with us from Adams Morgan. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.