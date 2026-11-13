undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Detroit Tigers News: Emilio Pagan, Cy Young Award, MVP, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez, Brad Ausmus Houston Astros
By Ashley MacLennan,7 days ago
Happy Friday, everyone! It’s been quite the week for awards and we now know the winners of the biggest titles of the past season, with the accolades for Cy Young and MVP getting handed out this past week. Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler took home the Cy Young glory, no surprises there, while Pete Crow-Armstong and Yordan Alvarez were named the unanimous winners for MVP, dethroning the long-reigning champs, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.