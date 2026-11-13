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LEGO Skips Black Friday and Goes Straight to Christmas, Dropping Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure to a Record Low
By Brittany Vincent,7 days ago
LEGO’s Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure is sure to draw attention this holiday season. Measuring more than ten inches tall when complete, this version of Santa Claus, six times larger than a standard minifig, creates a wonderful and lasting holiday decoration. Santa has movable arms and legs, allowing him to sit on a shelf or stand on a table. Along with being poseable in different ways, Santa has many details, including a red suit, a red hat, and a long white beard. He’s dressed in a classic red-and-white outfit that’s immediately recognizable.