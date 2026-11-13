undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Metro Detroit Home Sales Sink 13.9% in October as Buyers Pull Back
By Javier Rodriguez,7 days ago
Metro Detroit's housing market cooled noticeably in October, with a total of 3,585 homes sold compared to 4,162 a year earlier — a 13.9% drop that regional real estate watchers say could carry into the end of the year. Pending sales, which track deals where sellers have accepted an offer but closing hasn't happened yet, were down 10.1% year over year, according to the same report.
2