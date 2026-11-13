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Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom Introduce 20th California Hall of Fame Class Including Huey Lewis, Joni Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi, and Robin Williams
5 days ago
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at UC Berkeley Credit: Brittany Hosea-Small/UC Berkeley. Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom celebrate their final California Hall of Fame with the 20th class of legendary inductees, including pioneers and powerhouses in athletics, civil rights, culinary arts, and entertainment. November 13, 2026...