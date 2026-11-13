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Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Highway Ramps & Lane Closures on State Routes 33 & 59 for November 15-21, 2026
8 days ago
November 13, 2026 – Merced County – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various closures on State Route 33 (SR-33) and SR-59 for maintenance and construction operations. Work is scheduled to occur as follows:. STATE ROUTE 33. One way traffic control on SR-33 northbound and southbound...