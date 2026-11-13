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Tate’s Bloomsbury group exhibition throws fresh light on early British enthusiasm for Van Gogh
By Martin Bailey,7 days ago
Tate Britain’s exhibition Vanessa Bell & Duncan Grant: Inside Bloomsbury, which opened yesterday (12 November), emphasises how early 20th-century British artists were inspired by Van Gogh. Vanessa Bell (1879-1961) and Duncan Grant (1885-1978) lived together for more than 50 years in a very Bloomsbury fashion, each having other lovers....