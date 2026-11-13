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AAA Reports For the First Time Since July, National Average Drops Below $4, California at $5.60 Declines 20 Cents Week-Over-Week, CA. Diesel at $8.00
5 days ago
November 13, 2026 - WASHINGTON, DC – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell below $4 per gallon for the first time since July. In the past week, the national average dropped nearly 20 cents to $3.90. Crude oil prices have been falling, and gas stations are selling winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Gasoline demand also decreases during autumn, which brings down pump prices. But the current national average is still higher than normal for this time of year. So far, this month is the most expensive November on record for gas prices.