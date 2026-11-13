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California State Parks Promotes Safe and Responsible Recreation During Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Week November 14-22, 2026
4 days ago
During OHV Safety Week, free safety classes for all-terrain vehicles, recreational off-highway vehicles and motorcycles will be offered at several state vehicular recreation areas. Photo from California State Parks. What you need to know: FREE off-highway vehicle (OHV) safety classes and events will be offered throughout the state during OHV...