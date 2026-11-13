undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California Congressman Josh Harder Demands Release of Lodi Resident, Dr. Ann Lawani, a Local Nurse, Educator Detained by Trump’s ICE
3 days ago
New York Times highlights Dr. Ann Lawani’s life in the Valley threatened by aggressive ICE policies. Harder wrote to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin demanding Dr. Lawani be returned to California for legal proceedings after being abruptly transferred across the country. November 13, 2026 - WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Rep....