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U.S. Department of the Interior Releases Findings of Investigation into 4 Firefighter Fatalities and 1 Injury on the 2026 Knowles Fire
5 days ago
The Knowles Fire Serious Accident Investigation Report provides critical lessons to improve firefighter safety long-term. November 13, 2026 - WASHINGTON — On Thursday, the Department of the Interior released the following:. The Department of the Interior today released the findings from the joint U.S. Wildland Fire Service and U.S....