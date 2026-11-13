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California Department of Fish and Wildlife Reports Largemouth Bass Virus Confirmed in the State for First Time
4 days ago
CDFW Urges Anglers and Water Enthusiasts to Clean, Drain, Dry Boats, Fishing and Water Recreational Gear After Use and Not Move Fish Between Waterbodies. November 13, 2026 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has confirmed the presence of Largemouth Bass Virus (LMBV) for the first time in California.