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Three Suspects Arrested Near Modesto After a Careless Shooter Call, Multiple Illegal Firearms Recovered
4 days ago
Three Arrested, Multiple Illegal Firearms Recovered. November 13, 2026 – Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department officials get report of a careless shooter led to the arrest. of three individuals and the recovery of multiple firearms, including a stolen gun. On November 11, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to...