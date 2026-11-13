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Weekly Ratings: Kimmel Scores Election-Week Highs as Fallon, Meyers Gain on Friday Originals
By Jed Rosenzweig,7 days ago
A quick note to fellow reporters: LateNighter pays to license Nielsen ratings data in order to independently cover late-night TV viewership trends. If these figures inform your own reporting, please credit and link back to this post. We appreciate the collegial courtesy, and it helps sustain this reporting. Election week...