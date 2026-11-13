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These compressors now come with a new rigid frame design for enhanced installation flexibility
4 days ago
This company is introducing a new, highly rigid frame design for the Grasso V series of reciprocating compressor packages. The frame significantly reduces the vibration generated by the compressor. Any remaining vibration is absorbed by vibration dampers or spring systems. As a result, the units can be installed without the concrete foundations that were previously often required. The frame solution complies with the requirements of the standard “Mechanical vibration – Measurement and evaluation of machine vibration – Part 8: Reciprocating compressor systems” (ISO 20816-8). The concrete foundation can be omitted. For operators of refrigeration and heating systems, this creates considerably more freedom in terms of installation. In future, the compressor packages can be installed on a wider range of floor and building structures, including existing buildings, upper floors and structurally flexible plant areas. At the same time, the new design reduces both the space required and the total weight of the installation. The Grasso V series comprises energy-efficient reciprocating compressors for industrial refrigeration and heating applications. Offered as complete packages, the systems are delivered pre-assembled and ready for operation and include the compressor, drive, oil management, valves, sensors and controls. They predominantly use the natural refrigerant ammonia. Typical fields of application include the food industry, cold storage and data centers. Robust technology, low energy consumption and extended maintenance intervals reduce operating costs, downtime and the CO₂ footprint. The new, highly rigid frame design will initially be introduced for the first models of the Grasso V series by the end of 2026. — GEA AG, Dusseldorf, Germany.