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Oleksandr Usyk’s 12-Word Message to Anthony Joshua Ahead of Tyson Fury Fight
By Daniel Feliciano,7 days ago
Anthony Joshua has revealed the advice that Oleksandr Usyk has given him ahead of his showdown against Tyson Fury next month. The British heavyweight rivals will finally meet in the ring on December 11th at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, as they look to settle a decade-long feud in what is being considered one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.