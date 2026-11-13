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Launch Therapy Center celebrates record-breaking gala, raising more than $175K for local children
By Press Release,7 days ago
DENHAM SPRINGS --- Launch Therapy Center is celebrating a historic fundraising milestone following its 2026 Calling All Superheroes Gala, which raised more than $175,000 to support children and families throughout Livingston Parish and surrounding communities. Held Thursday, October 15, at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Training Center in Walker, the...