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More light lake effect snow and cool weather to end the school/work week
By James McAllister, Fox 21 News,7 days ago
Happy Friday, Northland! Finally saw seasonal to cool temperatures here in November for Thursday which made it feel pretty chilly out. Highs stayed in the 30s and low 40s, and with northerly winds, this allowed for lake effect snow to persist for the South Shore. Temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s for many, but winds off of Lake Superior have kept the South Shore a bit warmer. These onshore winds will continue to provide light lake effect snow bands through the day before finally fizzling out later in the day. We can expect to see around an additional inch of snow or less for Friday. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Overnight temperatures will also be similar with lows in the teens and 20s for many, with a small chance for a couple single digits in our typical cold spots.