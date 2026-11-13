undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Connecticut Man Arrested In Chautauqua County For Allegedly Threatening A Vermont School
By WRFA Radio,7 days ago
A Coalchester, Connecticut man has been arrested in Chautauqua County for allegedly making threats of violence against a Vermont school. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Brattleboro Police Department of Vermont in actively searching for the suspect who is alleged to have contacted their office and threatened a school.
5