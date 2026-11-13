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Community Members Invited To Contribute To Transgender Day of Remembrance Art Project
By WRFA Radio,7 days ago
Jamestown Pride is inviting the community to help create an art project that will be part of their upcoming Transgender Day of Remembrance Community walk. A banner will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Jamestown Farmers Market this Saturday, November 14 for those to contribute. The Farmers Market is now located in the undercroft of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on East Fourth Street for the winter.