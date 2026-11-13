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First Alert Forecast: Cold conditions return this weekend
By Michael Moranelli,7 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Temperatures continue to drop for the end of the week and into the weekend. This morning temperatures continue to drop and even though the air temperatures might stay above freezing, the wind chill will make it feel more like 30 degrees. Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures continue into the weekend with highs staying in the low 40s this afternoon before dropping off into the 20s tomorrow morning with a wind chill in the low 20s.