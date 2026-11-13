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Resident Earns Medal of Kindness for Keeping Tamarac Neighborhood Clean
7 days ago
Mary Ford was recognized for her efforts to keep Tamarac clean during the November 10 meeting. Commissioner Krystal Patterson presented Ford with the Medal of Kindness, also known as the Krystal Inspires Neighborly Deeds (K.I.N.D.) award. Her neighbor, Amy McCuun, nominated her after seeing her clean trash and debris from public areas in her West Lake neighborhood.