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Tyler Talks Truth
5 days ago
Let's talk about the O-line - as much as possible my eyes and ears are through Stink and Tyler Polumbo to either verify what think am seeing or contradict what I believe and most importantly set me straightforward. While am fairly knowledgeable on football and O-line - come on now - get real. These two consider my "experts" when it comes to in particular the Broncos as have pretty much distilled pro sports watching on any obsessive level down to the last vestige being the Broncos.