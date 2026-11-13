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PUBG MOBILE FLASH Launches November 13 With Under 1 GB Android Download, Shared Accounts and Open Questions
By Clara Wren,5 days ago
PUBG MOBILE FLASH, the lightweight version of the battle royale game, is scheduled to launch on November 13 for iOS and Android, according to DayOne's report on PUBG MOBILE Version 4.7. Information from the Google Play listing shows an Install button, a 0.95 GB download size, and a description that promises "under 0.96 GB" on Android. The same description says players keep the same account, friends, and in-game assets across PUBG MOBILE and FLASH.