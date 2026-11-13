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Apple Trade-In Adds Six Samsung Foldables and Cuts iPhone 17 Pro Value to $740: What Switchers Should Know
By Clara Wren,5 days ago
Apple revised its US trade-in estimates on Thursday, November 12, adding six Samsung foldable phones and changing the maximum credit for most iPhones, according to MacRumors. The Galaxy Z Fold7 now carries an estimate of up to $410. The iPhone 17 Pro maximum dropped $45 to $740, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max fell $30 to $855, while the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 each rose $30 to $615. Most Google Pixel estimates went down. Every figure is a maximum for the US program, not a guaranteed payout.