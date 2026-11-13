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Cole Caufield keeps haunting the Bruins and Canadiens history now has his name on it
By William Nadeau,7 days ago
Cole Caufield picked David Pastrnak's pocket Thursday night and the Bruins are still trying to figure out how to stop him. The Canadiens winger went in alone on a breakaway at TD Garden, made it 4-0 and ended Jeremy Swayman's night in the Boston crease. Boston lost 5-2, and the Habs moved atop the Atlantic with a 12-game point streak.