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Aging Barge Fleet Raises Concerns for Grain Transportation
By Amanda Baer,7 days ago
For Iowa grain producers, what happens down on the Mississippi River directly hits the bottom line at the local elevator. According to CoBank, an aging and shrinking U.S. barge fleet could mean higher shipping costs and weaker basis levels for farmers. Over the past decade, the inland barge fleet has shrunk by nearly eight percent, while the average vessel age has climbed to 17.6 years, with more barges retiring each year than are being replaced.
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