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Columbia man charged with Halloween shooting arrested with more than 10 ounces of marijuana
By Leslie Taylor,7 days ago
One of the eight men charged with a Halloween shooting in downtown Columbia is now facing a drug charge. It was three days after the shooting when an officer with the Columbia Police Department saw one of those men, Kelvin Clark, 22, of Columbia, sitting in a car in the 800 block of Washington Street. The officer took Clark into custody to face charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. One woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting on Halloween.