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Residents displaced after Knoxville apartment building fire
7 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- Multiple people were displaced following a fire at a Knoxville apartment building on Thursday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman of the Knoxville Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of East Pleasant Street around 5:38 p.m. on a report of a structure fire. Dispatchers said flames and smoke were visible coming from one of the building's units, and it was unclear whether everyone had evacuated.