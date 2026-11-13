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Ukraine fires nearly 1,200 drones at Russia as US-led talks consider Europe security
By SAMYA KULLAB Associated PressHANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press Share,4 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine fired almost 1,200 drones at Russian targets overnight in one of its biggest aerial attacks since Moscow’s invasion nearly five years ago. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian negotiators raised the stakes in talks to stop the fighting by including for discussion wider European security arrangements that have been in place since the end of the Cold War. That change, long sought by Moscow, has alarmed European leaders and placed a question mark over NATO’s future role.