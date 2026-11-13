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Cold Snap to Bring Chilly Saturday Across Illinois
By Withers Syndication,7 days ago
Illinois is expected to get its coldest air of the season this weekend, with Saturday morning temperatures in the twenties and thirties. A steady breeze could push wind chills into the teens across northern Illinois and the low to mid twenties in Southern Illinois. Anyone heading out early should wear warm layers, hats and gloves. Residents are also encouraged to bring pets indoors and protect outdoor plants. Temperatures are expected to rebound early next week.