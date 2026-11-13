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Jamestown Holding Two Amnesty Days For Residents To Dispose Of Bulk Trash, Recycle Electronics
By WRFA Radio,7 days ago
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Both events are free for eligible City of Jamestown residents and property owners and will take place rain, snow, or shine. Participants must provide documentation verifying City of Jamestown residency or property ownership. Acceptable forms of documentation include:. A valid New York State driver’s...
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