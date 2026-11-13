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National Grid Awards Maplevale Farms $388,000 Grant For New Findley Lake Facility
By WRFA Radio,7 days ago
Has awarded Maplevale Farms a $388,000 economic development grant to offset electricity infrastructure costs at its new Findley Lake facility. Maplevale Farms, a long-established food distribution company, received the grant to relocate from Falconer and modernize operations to a new, $31 million, 126,000-square-foot facility. When construction is complete, the new site will feature dry and cold storage, approximately 20,000 square feet of office space, and nearly 64,000 square feet for cutting fresh steaks and an 8,500-square-foot maintenance shop.
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