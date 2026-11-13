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North Dakota Development Fund Votes To Pause New Business
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — The North Dakota Development Fund is pausing new business following a recent audit. Board members voted on the measure Thursday to halt its work as the state legislature weighs possible changes to the business financing program. The audit found a lack of documentation for millions of dollars of transactions and inconsistent procedures on conflict of interest incidents. The meeting on Thursday was the first since the leaders of the board resigned last month. The performance audit at the center of the meeting reviewed transactions from 2019 through 2024.