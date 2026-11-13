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5 Activities to Consider When You Want Something Engaging but Not Demanding
4 days ago
Leisure can take many different forms. Because your energy level, mood, and available time change from day to day, the kind of activity you prefer to spend your free time on can also shift to suit these changes. On some days, you might want an activity that fully involves both your mind and body; other moments might call for easy activities that still keep you engaged.