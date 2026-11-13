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Nearly 1,500 N.D. Deer Hunters Receive Disease-Related Refunds
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — Nearly 15-hundred North Dakota deer hunters have received license refunds due to an outbreak of a deadly deer disease. The state Game and Fish Department says EHD has killed more than 400 deer across southwestern and south-central North Dakota this fall. Officials closed four hunting units to antlerless white-tailed deer hunting and offered voluntary refunds in nine others. Wildlife officials say colder temperatures are slowing the outbreak, with fewer deer deaths reported recently. The department is researching ways to reduce future outbreaks, warning the disease will likely persist.
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