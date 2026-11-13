undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rapid City Chick-Fil-A Set For November 19th Opening Day
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Rapid City, SD) — Chick-fil-A is setting November 19th as opening day for its new restaurant in Rapid City. The restaurant will be located on the 19-hundred block of North Lacrosse Street and will be open from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will be locally owned and operated by Jenn Potts, who has family ties to the Rapid City area. The restaurant is planning to donate 25-thousand dollars to Feeding America on opening day and all customers who arrive on opening day wearing cow-print clothing will receive a free entrée or kids meal.