undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thursday Open House Designed To Spark Interest In New Convention Center
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Sioux Falls, SD) — Organizers hope an open house last night will spark interest in building a new convention center in Sioux Falls. The city believes the current Sioux Falls Convention Center, which opened in 1996, has outgrown the space. They are searching for a new location after efforts to build a facility in the Riverline District downtown stalled last year. Leaders with Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. and Experience Sioux Falls believe a downtown location would best serve the community because visitors value walkability. A second open house is scheduled for December 2nd at the downtown Sioux Falls library.