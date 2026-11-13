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Department Of Public Instruction Outlines Pathway To Charter Schools
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — The first North Dakota charter schools could be open as soon as 2027. The Department of Public Instruction released materials to outline an application process and timeline to set the new schools in motion. Public charter schools were authorized by the Legislature in 2025 and Superintendent of Public Instruction Levi Bachmeier says any new school needs to provide families with the confidence they can provide a pathway for students to succeed. Applications for charter schools can be filed under the ND Anchor program beginning on December 2nd and the application process will remain open until March 2nd.