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State Auditor Investigates North Dakota Veterans Home
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Lisbon, ND) — An audit conducted at the North Dakota Veterans Home raised several concerns. The audit found more than $9.7 million of expenditures that were approved by the administrative assistant. It also found that more than $56,000 was paid in overtime to one employee. In addition to the expenditures and overtime hours, a resident died due to being fed the wrong meal. That prompted a performance evaluation of the staff. The evaluations for two of those employees didn’t mention any disciplinary actions and were given raises. The Veterans Home plans to address the findings during the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee meeting next Friday.